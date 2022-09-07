Email City Guide
LPD: Missing Lawton woman found after almost 6 months

Lawton Police Department posted a bit of good news to Facebook Wednesday morning, after Melody...
Lawton Police Department posted a bit of good news to Facebook Wednesday morning, after Melody Tallmage, a missing woman, was located.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department posted a bit of good news to Facebook Wednesday morning, after Melody Tallmage, a missing woman, was located.

Tallmage, a 50-year-old grandmother from Lawton, went missing almost six months ago on March 18, 2022.

Luckily, Melody was located, however there is no information on what condition she was in when located.

