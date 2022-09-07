Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

North Texas Area United Way supports 19 nonprofits through Texoma Gives

The organization was founded in 1922.
The organization was founded in 1922.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The North Texas Area United Way is using money raised during Texoma Gives to support 19 nonprofits.

The organization was founded in 1922 with the sole goal of raising and providing funds for local nonprofits. Currently funded nonprofits include the following:

  • Arts Council of Wichita Falls
  • Boys & Girls Club of Wichita Falls
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters
  • Burkburnett Meals on Wheels
  • Catholic Charities
  • Communities in Schools
  • Childcare Partners
  • First Step, Inc.
  • Helen Farabee Centers
  • Habitat for Humanity
  • Iowa Park Recreational Activity Center
  • Presbyterian Children’s Home
  • Salvation Army of Wichita Falls
  • Teen Court of Wichita County
  • THE Kitchen- Meals on Wheels
  • Wichita Adult Literacy Council
  • Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra
  • YMCA
  • Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative

North Texas Area United Way officials said their mission is to improve the quality of lives in the community through education, income and health.

If you would like to support these nonprofit, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dusty Sternadel spoke with our reporters about Christmas scams in December of 2020. This photo...
Well-known financial advisor fired due to ‘illegal activity’ allegations
Kevin Resendiz, 32, was arrested on Monday, September 5.
Man arrested after threatening Windthorst school
DPS Troopers confirm one person has died in a crash in Young County.
DPS: One person killed in Young County crash
Texas DPS said an investigation is underway.
Emergency services respond to wreck on U.S. 281 near Scotland
Hayden Saldana runs his own business selling sneakers in downtown Wichita Falls, Hayden's...
Local teen opens dream business selling sneakers

Latest News

Construction crews were working on the north end of the bridge.
TxDOT completes U.S. 287 elevated freeway construction early
windthorst isd school threat
windthorst isd threat aftermath
labor day sale
labor day and inflation
Texoma Gives happens Thursday
Texoma Gives happens Thursday