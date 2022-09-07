North Texas Area United Way supports 19 nonprofits through Texoma Gives
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The North Texas Area United Way is using money raised during Texoma Gives to support 19 nonprofits.
The organization was founded in 1922 with the sole goal of raising and providing funds for local nonprofits. Currently funded nonprofits include the following:
- Arts Council of Wichita Falls
- Boys & Girls Club of Wichita Falls
- Big Brothers Big Sisters
- Burkburnett Meals on Wheels
- Catholic Charities
- Communities in Schools
- Childcare Partners
- First Step, Inc.
- Helen Farabee Centers
- Habitat for Humanity
- Iowa Park Recreational Activity Center
- Presbyterian Children’s Home
- Salvation Army of Wichita Falls
- Teen Court of Wichita County
- THE Kitchen- Meals on Wheels
- Wichita Adult Literacy Council
- Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra
- YMCA
- Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative
North Texas Area United Way officials said their mission is to improve the quality of lives in the community through education, income and health.
If you would like to support these nonprofit, click here.
