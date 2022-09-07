North Texas Area United Way supports 19 nonprofits through Texoma Gives

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The North Texas Area United Way is using money raised during Texoma Gives to support 19 nonprofits.

The organization was founded in 1922 with the sole goal of raising and providing funds for local nonprofits. Currently funded nonprofits include the following:

Arts Council of Wichita Falls

Boys & Girls Club of Wichita Falls

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Burkburnett Meals on Wheels

Catholic Charities

Communities in Schools

Childcare Partners

First Step, Inc.

Helen Farabee Centers

Habitat for Humanity

Iowa Park Recreational Activity Center

Presbyterian Children’s Home

Salvation Army of Wichita Falls

Teen Court of Wichita County

THE Kitchen- Meals on Wheels

Wichita Adult Literacy Council

Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra

YMCA

Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative

North Texas Area United Way officials said their mission is to improve the quality of lives in the community through education, income and health.

If you would like to support these nonprofit, click here.

