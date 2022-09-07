Second Chillicothe ISD student dies after crash

CHILLICOTHE, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas DPS confirmed Wednesday the second Chillicothe ISD student involved in a wreck on U.S. 287 on Sept. 1 has died.

14-year-old Zoey Flynn reportedly died from her injuries on Sunday, Sept. 4, after she was flown to a Lubbock hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her sister, 16-year-old Lexi Jo Flynn, was also killed in the crash.

According to Texas DPS, their vehicle was facing north on a private road connected to US 287, while another car was traveling southbound on US 287. The sisters’ car reportedly failed to yield to the other car and pulled out in front of it.

Texas DPS said the sisters were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The two occupants from the other car were reportedly taken to Wilbarger General Hospital with minor injuries.

“It is one of the hardest situations that any school district can ever go through,” Martinez said in a Facebook post.

Texas DPS initially said an 18-wheeler was involved in this crash - they have since updated their report.

