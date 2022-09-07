Email City Guide
Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes

The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between Jan. 4 and March 4, 2023.(Stephen Keller / Southwest Airlines)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Southwest Airlines is offering a massive promotion for you and a friend.

The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between Jan. 4 and March 4, 2023.

How it works:

  • First, this deal won’t last long. To get started, you must purchase a flight ticket between Sept. 6 and Sept. 8 for flights between now and Nov. 17.
  • If you complete those steps, you’ll receive a “bring a friend free” voucher that can be used on any Southwest flight from Jan. 4 and March 4, 2023.

The promotion is not valid on flights purchased with Rapid Rewards points.

For more details, visit Southwest’s website here.

