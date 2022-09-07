Texoma Gives returns on Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the biggest fundraising events in Texoma is happening on Thursday.

Texoma Gives is an annual day of giving that helps support hundreds of nonprofits in the area. Anyone can support their nonprofit of choice by making a donation online during the event on Sept. 8, 2022.

In 2021, the final count was over $1.8 million donated through more than 5,700 donors.

