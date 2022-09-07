Two arrested for Burkburnett Dollar Saver burglary

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people were arrested on Monday after a Dollar Saver in Burkburnett was burglarized.

Burkburnett Police Department officials said they responded to three separate alarms at the Dollar Saver on Sheppard Road on Aug. 23, Sept. 2 and Sept. 4. After two of the alarms, officers reportedly discovered a window had been broken and multiple items had been taken.

Jacob Michael Dedear (Wichita County Jail)

An arrest affidavit states the owner was able to provide security footage of the suspects breaking in and stealing electronic vape pens.

Afterward, a family member of Jacob Michael Dedear allegedly told police he was involved in the crime. During the investigation, Dedear reportedly admitted to police that he had broken into the Dollar Saver and stolen vape pens.

An unidentified juvenile was also arrested for the crime. Dedear remains jailed in Wichita County on a $10,000 bond.

