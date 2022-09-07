Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Two arrested for Burkburnett Dollar Saver burglary

Burkburnett Police Department officials said they responded to three separate alarms at the...
Burkburnett Police Department officials said they responded to three separate alarms at the Dollar Saver on Sheppard Road.(KLTV)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people were arrested on Monday after a Dollar Saver in Burkburnett was burglarized.

Burkburnett Police Department officials said they responded to three separate alarms at the Dollar Saver on Sheppard Road on Aug. 23, Sept. 2 and Sept. 4. After two of the alarms, officers reportedly discovered a window had been broken and multiple items had been taken.

Jacob Michael Dedear
Jacob Michael Dedear(Wichita County Jail)

An arrest affidavit states the owner was able to provide security footage of the suspects breaking in and stealing electronic vape pens.

Afterward, a family member of Jacob Michael Dedear allegedly told police he was involved in the crime. During the investigation, Dedear reportedly admitted to police that he had broken into the Dollar Saver and stolen vape pens.

An unidentified juvenile was also arrested for the crime. Dedear remains jailed in Wichita County on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dusty Sternadel spoke with our reporters about Christmas scams in December of 2020. This photo...
Well-known financial advisor fired due to ‘illegal activity’ allegations
Kevin Resendiz, 32, was arrested on Monday, September 5.
Man arrested after threatening Windthorst school
Texas DPS said an investigation is underway.
Emergency services respond to wreck on U.S. 281 near Scotland
Hayden Saldana runs his own business selling sneakers in downtown Wichita Falls, Hayden's...
Local teen opens dream business selling sneakers
Traffic control will remain up through Friday, Sept. 9.
U.S. 287 elevated freeway construction starts Wednesday

Latest News

Texoma Gives happens Thursday
Texoma Gives happens Thursday
Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind to host annual golf tournament
Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind to host annual golf tournament
Anyone can support their nonprofit of choice.
Texoma Gives returns on Thursday
A non-profit organization is working towards building a chapel at the James V. Allred unit, and...
Nonprofit hopes Texoma Gives will help them build chapel for inmates
The cost is $95 per person.
Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind to host annual golf tournament