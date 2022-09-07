Email City Guide
TxDOT completes U.S. 287 elevated freeway construction early

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Pavement repairs on the U.S. 287 northbound elevated freeway in Wichita Falls have been completed ahead of schedule, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Traffic control was originally scheduled to remain up through Friday, Sept. 9.

Construction crews were working on the north end of the bridge.

Texoma Gives happens Thursday