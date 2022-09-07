Wichita Falls Museum of Art holds MSU centennial exhibit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Museum of Art at Midwestern State University celebrated the university’s centennial with an exhibition showing off the diversity of learning.

The collections are from across campus with various subjects. MSU undergrad student Callie Bishop and the WFMA staff gathered pieces of collections from the Moffett library and the individual colleges, creating the “Belong, connect, discover: 100 years of MSU Texas treasures” Bishop says it was a long process but is proud of the outcome.

“Art, it’s got a lot of physical pieces that are very tangible and real and understanding. I think that’s the main thing about it. Is it is very real world and practical and understandable and interesting to the everyday person,” Bishop said.

Bishop says there’s also a display of the resources available to students that many don’t know about. The exhibit is free of charge and will be open until October 1.

Click here for more information about WFMA.

