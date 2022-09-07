Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls Museum of Art holds MSU centennial exhibit

MSU Centennial art exhibit
MSU Centennial art exhibit(Kauz)
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Museum of Art at Midwestern State University celebrated the university’s centennial with an exhibition showing off the diversity of learning.

The collections are from across campus with various subjects. MSU undergrad student Callie Bishop and the WFMA staff gathered pieces of collections from the Moffett library and the individual colleges, creating the “Belong, connect, discover: 100 years of MSU Texas treasures” Bishop says it was a long process but is proud of the outcome.

“Art, it’s got a lot of physical pieces that are very tangible and real and understanding. I think that’s the main thing about it. Is it is very real world and practical and understandable and interesting to the everyday person,” Bishop said.

Bishop says there’s also a display of the resources available to students that many don’t know about. The exhibit is free of charge and will be open until October 1.

Click here for more information about WFMA.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dusty Sternadel spoke with our reporters about Christmas scams in December of 2020. This photo...
Well-known financial advisor fired due to ‘illegal activity’ allegations
Kevin Resendiz, 32, was arrested on Monday, September 5.
Man arrested after threatening Windthorst school
Texas DPS said an investigation is underway.
Emergency services respond to wreck on U.S. 281 near Scotland
Hayden Saldana runs his own business selling sneakers in downtown Wichita Falls, Hayden's...
Local teen opens dream business selling sneakers
A weak cold front is on the way

Latest News

windthorst isd school threat
windthorst isd threat aftermath
labor day sale
labor day and inflation
A cold front arrives Sunday
Kevin Resendiz, 32, was arrested on Monday, September 5.
Windthorst ISD ensuring safety after threat made against district