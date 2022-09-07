Windthorst ISD ensuring safety amid aftermath of threat made against the district

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “We just live in a scary world now so we have to prepare our babies,” Stephanie Hoffman, a parent at Windthorst ISD said.

“In the wake of the tragedies at Uvalde school districts have been on high alert to ensure their kids’ safety. So when Windthorst ISD got word that somebody was making threats on social media they wasted no time contacting local authorities.”

“Kids that don’t feel safe in school don’t learn as well,” William Paul superintendent of Windthorst ISD said. ”And so safety is always our number one focus.”

Windthorst ISD is now doing its best to ensure parents these kids are safe after a graduate of Windthorst ISD was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.

“We just made sure that we worked with the local police department to make sure that we have a heightened police presence for whatever length of time we feel like is necessary,” Paul said. ”Just reassuring our community and our parents and our students that they are safe here in Windthorst and we can go about our day.”

“Coming to school today and dropping the kids off seeing the police on campus more so than usual was just it was a little scary and made us feel a little reluctant to bring the kids,” Hoffman said. ”But the school has implemented a lot of safety protocols which brings a lot of comfort.”

The aftermath of a threat like this is usually ongoing but the Windthorst superintendent feels they have done their best to secure the school.

“We want to make sure the work is done before time so that we can prevent any issues like this,” Paul said. ”It’s just one of those things when if and when it does occur that you prepared for it.”

Recent events have affected Americans going out in public. According to the American Psychological Association, nearly one in three adults feel that they can not go anywhere without worrying about being a victim of a mass shooting.

“Any public setting you’re going to have risks of something happening,” Hoffman said. “So it’s just about teaching them and being prepared in some way.”

Superintendent Paul said the recent events are a testament to the teamwork they have as a community, staff, and student body. He feels that in times like this Windthorst comes together as a family.

