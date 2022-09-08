Email City Guide
Child Care Partners introduce Baby Bowl for Texoma Gives

Child Care partners talk Baby Bowl event for Texoma Gives
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texoma Gives takes off Thursday, giving residents a chance to support non-profits across the area!

The News Channel 6 team was joined by Executive Director Keri Goins from Child Care Partners to talk about their Baby Bowl, a fun twist on donating to their organization for Texoma Gives.

To make a donation to Child Care Partners’ Baby Bowl for Texoma Gives, click here.

