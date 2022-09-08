Email City Guide
DPS: College student killed in Young County crash identified

DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing said 20-year-old Elio Gutierrez of Graham was killed when his Ford...
DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing said 20-year-old Elio Gutierrez of Graham was killed when his Ford F-150 crossed the center line on a curve and hit another pickup head on.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Department of Public Safety officials and family members have identified the college student killed Wednesday in a crash south of Graham.

DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing said 20-year-old Elio Gutierrez of Graham was killed when his Ford F-150 crossed the center line on a curve and hit another pickup head on.

Elio’s twin sister Faren has started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses, and they’re nearing the goal of $10,000.

The driver of the other truck, Javier Juarez-Ortiz also from Graham, was airlifted to Dallas with what officials describe as serious, but not life threatening injuries.

