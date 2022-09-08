Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Fall-Like Front for the Weekend

By Ken Johnson
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will remain rather warm by day but nice at night through Saturday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with low humidity creating decent afternoon conditions. A strong front arrives Saturday night or early Sunday with a little taste of fall air for Sunday and Monday of next week. Rain chances at this time look rather low.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dusty Sternadel spoke with our reporters about Christmas scams in December of 2020. This photo...
Well-known financial advisor fired due to ‘illegal activity’ allegations
Kevin Resendiz, 32, was arrested on Monday, September 5.
Man arrested after threatening Windthorst school
DPS Troopers confirm one person has died in a crash in Young County.
DPS: One person killed in Young County crash
Texas DPS said an investigation is underway.
Emergency services respond to wreck on U.S. 281 near Scotland
The crash happened on Sept. 1.
Second Chillicothe ISD student dies after crash

Latest News

Fall-Like Front for Saturday
Fall-Like Front for Saturday
A cold front arrives Sunday
Comfortably Warm
Comfortably Warm by Day
Comfortably Warm by Day