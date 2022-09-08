Fall-Like Front for the Weekend
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will remain rather warm by day but nice at night through Saturday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with low humidity creating decent afternoon conditions. A strong front arrives Saturday night or early Sunday with a little taste of fall air for Sunday and Monday of next week. Rain chances at this time look rather low.
