Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Formal steps after instant shift from UK queen to king

Queen Elizabeth II has died. She was 96 years old. (CNN, POOL, UNIVERSAL NEWSREEL, TWITTER, ROYAL FAMILY, R6688, TWITTER/ ROYAL FAMILY, R6688/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The British monarchy’s rules state that “a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.”

That means Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death.

However, it may be months or even longer before Charles’ formal coronation. In Elizabeth’s case, her coronation came on June 2, 1953 -- 16 months after her accession on Feb. 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI, died.

A look at the formalities that take place after Charles accedes to the throne:

— Within 24 hours of a monarch’s death, a new sovereign is proclaimed formally as soon as possible at St. James’s Palace in London by the “Accession Council.” This is made up of officials from the Privy Council, which includes senior Cabinet ministers, judges and leaders of the Church of England, who are summoned to the palace for the meeting.

— Parliament is then recalled for lawmakers to take their oaths of allegiance to the new monarch.

Caption

— The new monarch will swear an oath before the Privy Council in St. James’s Palace to maintain the Church of Scotland, according to the Act of Union of 1707.

— The proclamation of the new sovereign is then publicly read out at St. James’s Palace, as well as in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast – the capital cities of the four nations that make up the United Kingdom.

— Charles must declare to Parliament on the first day of its session following the accession, or at the coronation, whichever is first, that he is a faithful Protestant. The oath is mandated by the Accession Declaration Act of 1910.

— He must also take a coronation oath as prescribed by the Coronation Oath Act of 1689, the Act of Settlement of 1701 and the Accession Declaration Act.

— He must be in communion with the Church of England, a flexible rule which allowed King George I and King George II to reign even though they were Lutherans.

___

Follow all stories on the British royals at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS Troopers confirm one person has died in a crash in Young County.
DPS: One person killed in Young County crash
The crash happened on Sept. 1.
Second Chillicothe ISD student dies after crash
Burkburnett Police Department officials said they responded to three separate alarms at the...
Two arrested for Burkburnett Dollar Saver burglary
Dusty Sternadel spoke with our reporters about Christmas scams in December of 2020. This photo...
Well-known financial advisor fired due to ‘illegal activity’ allegations
Texas DPS said an investigation is underway.
Emergency services respond to wreck on U.S. 281 near Scotland

Latest News

Texoma Gives continues, as we talk with Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative about donations and...
Texoma Gives continues, as we talk with Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative
The Center for Non-Profit Management & Leadership at MSU re-donates "It's Gonna Be a Great Day...
The Center for Non-Profit Management & Leadership re-donates prize
Arc of Wichita Falls gives details on how they will use Texoma Gives donations to help buy a...
Arc of Wichita Falls gives details on how they will use Texoma Gives donations
Texoma Gives live interview at noon with Zavala
Texoma Gives live interview at noon with Zavala
Child Care partners talk Baby Bowl event for Texoma Gives.
Child Care partners talk Baby Bowl event for Texoma Gives