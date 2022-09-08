Good Looking Weather as we Head into the Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures remain warm on Friday and Saturday afternoon with highs mainly in the lower 90s with comfortable humidity levels. A fall-like front heads our way Saturday night and early Sunday with north winds and cooler weather for Sunday into Monday. Highs will fall into the 80s and overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. We start heating back up again toward the middle of next week.

