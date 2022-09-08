Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Good Looking Weather as we Head into the Weekend

By Ken Johnson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures remain warm on Friday and Saturday afternoon with highs mainly in the lower 90s with comfortable humidity levels. A fall-like front heads our way Saturday night and early Sunday with north winds and cooler weather for Sunday into Monday. Highs will fall into the 80s and overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. We start heating back up again toward the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS Troopers confirm one person has died in a crash in Young County.
DPS: One person killed in Young County crash
The crash happened on Sept. 1.
Second Chillicothe ISD student dies after crash
Burkburnett Police Department officials said they responded to three separate alarms at the...
Two arrested for Burkburnett Dollar Saver burglary
Dusty Sternadel spoke with our reporters about Christmas scams in December of 2020. This photo...
Well-known financial advisor fired due to ‘illegal activity’ allegations
Texas DPS said an investigation is underway.
Emergency services respond to wreck on U.S. 281 near Scotland

Latest News

Nice Early Fall Weather into the Weekend
Nice Early Fall Weather into the Weekend
Temps look to remain in the 90s
Fall-Like Front for the Weekend
Fall-Like Front for Saturday
Fall-Like Front for Saturday