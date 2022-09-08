Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Holliday ISD security updates

By Alex Carrion
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “There’s no way that I could sit in front of any set of parents and say that what we do, is going to be foolproof because you can’t just guarantee that,” Cody Carroll Holliday ISD superintendent said.

Holliday ISD is partnering with a technology company called Novotrax, to incorporate new security upgrades. This includes an app that allows parents to see where the bus is on its route. The app also shows when their kid gets on and off the bus. The security updates also include a new system to detect an active shooter on campus.

“I think the more things that we can put in place to help us be more secure and the more things that we can use to detect things coming into the building, the better off we’ll be,” Carroll said. “As you can see, they can detect a gun from the parking lot when somebody has it, and it alarms you just like it’s doing here. So super cool stuff and it’s a new solution to detect these active shooters.”

“Detect the gun, lock the school doors down, let the school officials know if there is a door propped open someplace,” David Gleason, Chief Technology Officer of Novotrax said, “Just because you locked the door doesn’t mean they’re secure. Dispatch the police, then tell 911what happened so that there is a record of it.”

Holliday and Novotrax partnered with the same goal in mind, prevention.

“We are trying to have a different solution were trying to look at it differently,” Gleason said, “We don’t want the ambulance at the bottom of the hill. We want the fence at the top of the hill and out here at Holliday ISD we have a progressive school district that really wants to take aggressive action to help their kids be safe.”

While they feel like these new measures will help keep kids safe, they say their work is far from done.

“It feels really well,” Gleason said, “but it doesn’t feel like I can keep sleep yet cause its always more.”

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dusty Sternadel spoke with our reporters about Christmas scams in December of 2020. This photo...
Well-known financial advisor fired due to ‘illegal activity’ allegations
Kevin Resendiz, 32, was arrested on Monday, September 5.
Man arrested after threatening Windthorst school
DPS Troopers confirm one person has died in a crash in Young County.
DPS: One person killed in Young County crash
Texas DPS said an investigation is underway.
Emergency services respond to wreck on U.S. 281 near Scotland
The crash happened on Sept. 1.
Second Chillicothe ISD student dies after crash

Latest News

IPR system
City of Wichita Falls praises IPR water system
Construction crews were working on the north end of the bridge.
TxDOT completes U.S. 287 elevated freeway construction early
The organization was founded in 1922.
North Texas Area United Way supports 19 nonprofits through Texoma Gives
windthorst isd school threat
windthorst isd threat aftermath