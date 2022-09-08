Holliday ISD security updates

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “There’s no way that I could sit in front of any set of parents and say that what we do, is going to be foolproof because you can’t just guarantee that,” Cody Carroll Holliday ISD superintendent said.

Holliday ISD is partnering with a technology company called Novotrax, to incorporate new security upgrades. This includes an app that allows parents to see where the bus is on its route. The app also shows when their kid gets on and off the bus. The security updates also include a new system to detect an active shooter on campus.

“I think the more things that we can put in place to help us be more secure and the more things that we can use to detect things coming into the building, the better off we’ll be,” Carroll said. “As you can see, they can detect a gun from the parking lot when somebody has it, and it alarms you just like it’s doing here. So super cool stuff and it’s a new solution to detect these active shooters.”

“Detect the gun, lock the school doors down, let the school officials know if there is a door propped open someplace,” David Gleason, Chief Technology Officer of Novotrax said, “Just because you locked the door doesn’t mean they’re secure. Dispatch the police, then tell 911what happened so that there is a record of it.”

Holliday and Novotrax partnered with the same goal in mind, prevention.

“We are trying to have a different solution were trying to look at it differently,” Gleason said, “We don’t want the ambulance at the bottom of the hill. We want the fence at the top of the hill and out here at Holliday ISD we have a progressive school district that really wants to take aggressive action to help their kids be safe.”

While they feel like these new measures will help keep kids safe, they say their work is far from done.

“It feels really well,” Gleason said, “but it doesn’t feel like I can keep sleep yet cause its always more.”

