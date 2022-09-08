How Texoma Gives supports nonprofits

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texoma Gives started at six a.m. Thursday morning and has become crucial to more than 200 nonprofits in the area.

It’s easy for people to help their favorite nonprofit. In fact they never have to leave their house. It’s all done online, and if you don’t have a lot, don’t let that stop you.

You can make a big difference to the nonprofit of your choice with just a $10 donation.

“Texoma Gives is the equivalent of nonprofit Christmas, it is one of the biggest days of the year for our nonprofits in the community.”

Leslie Schaffner is the president of the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation. They are the ones who host this annual day every year, and Schaffner has been involved in organizing the day since its start seven years ago.

She said each year the event has grown in the amount of donations, awareness and even grown in how involved the nonprofits are, which is exactly what they hope for each year.

“A lot of the nonprofits strategize, and they encourage their donor base to give at certain times that make them eligible for prizes. You can go out to the Texoma Gives website and you can take a look at those prizes and if you’re planning to donate that day, you can search that out and even plan your own giving that day.”

All of those prizes that the community foundation gives are donated.

Texoma Gives was instrumental for many nonprofits in 2020 and 2021 when annual fundraisers had to be cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic. Since it is an online event, nonprofits can receive donations from all over the world to support those organizations in a safe way.

One of those was Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative.

“I think it’s great because after COVID, after everything, organizations, nonprofits suffered a lot from resources from money so this is a great opportunity to have people into the community to come together to help not only Zavala.”

Keyla Ahow said for them the donations have also been a game changer in how they serve kids in this community and has overall help their organization grow.

“Last year, we collected the money to have finally a location for the kids. Although it didn’t happen to have a dance studio for the kids, it did help us to our operational cost to get an office.”

Ahow said Zavala raised $6,000 last year and is hoping to go up to $10,000 this year. Those funds will go towards funding a kids dance studio.

Texoma Gives is not just an opportunity for people to donate, but it’s also a day to spread awareness to the communities of Texoma to learn about all of the different nonprofits in their areas.

Plus, all of donations made through Texoma Gives are eligible for a tax deduction.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.