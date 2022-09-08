Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

ICYMI, pumpkin spice among new Merriam-Webster entries

FILE - Merriam-Webster.com is displayed on a computer screen on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in New...
FILE - Merriam-Webster.com is displayed on a computer screen on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in New York.(Jenny Kane | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Finding out that shrinkflation, adorkable, subvariant and even pumpkin spice are now officially in the dictionary might make you exclaim “Yeet!”

ICYMI, those are five of the 370 words and phrases that Merriam-Webster added to its dictionary this month, the publisher announced Wednesday. Oh yeah, ICYMI, short for “in case you missed it,” was also added.

“Some of these words will amuse or inspire, others may provoke debate. Our job is to capture the language as it is used,” Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster’s editor at large, said in a statement. “Words offer a window into our ever-changing language and culture, and are only added to the dictionary when there is clear and sustained evidence of use.”

Worldwide inflation has made shrinkflation a household word. It is defined by the Springfield, Massachusetts publisher as “the practice of reducing a product’s amount or volume per unit while continuing to offer it at the same price.” Think, going to the grocery store and finding that orange juice is no longer available in 64 fluid ounce (1.9 liter) cartons, just 59 ounce.

Pumpkin spice — that polarizing blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves and allspice that’s used to flavor, well, just about everything every fall these days — has been around for years but is finally in the dictionary.

Many of the words are slang or used informally on social media. Adorkable, a mashup of dorky and adorable, means “socially awkward or quirky in a way that is endearing.” Yeet is either “used to express surprise, approval, or excited enthusiasm” or as a verb to mean “to throw especially with force and without regard for the thing being thrown,” according to Merriam-Webster’s definition.

The worldwide coronavirus pandemic has pushed terms once heard almost exclusively in medical circles onto everyone’s tongue, including subvariant, booster dose, and emergency use authorization, which are all new dictionary entries.

Many new words are drawn from popular culture, including the verb MacGyver, inspired by the television character who can make or repair just about anything with ordinary items within reach.

If all the new words are overwhelming, try listening to the calming dawn chorus, defined as: “the singing of wild birds that closely precedes and follows sunrise especially in spring and summer.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS Troopers confirm one person has died in a crash in Young County.
DPS: One person killed in Young County crash
The crash happened on Sept. 1.
Second Chillicothe ISD student dies after crash
Burkburnett Police Department officials said they responded to three separate alarms at the...
Two arrested for Burkburnett Dollar Saver burglary
Dusty Sternadel spoke with our reporters about Christmas scams in December of 2020. This photo...
Well-known financial advisor fired due to ‘illegal activity’ allegations
Texas DPS said an investigation is underway.
Emergency services respond to wreck on U.S. 281 near Scotland

Latest News

Texoma Gives continues, as we talk with Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative about donations and...
Texoma Gives continues, as we talk with Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative
The Center for Non-Profit Management & Leadership at MSU re-donates "It's Gonna Be a Great Day...
The Center for Non-Profit Management & Leadership re-donates prize
Arc of Wichita Falls gives details on how they will use Texoma Gives donations to help buy a...
Arc of Wichita Falls gives details on how they will use Texoma Gives donations
Child Care partners talk Baby Bowl event for Texoma Gives.
Child Care partners talk Baby Bowl event for Texoma Gives
The Salvation Army pumped for Texoma Gives!
The Salvation Army pumped for Texoma Gives!