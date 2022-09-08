Meals On Wheels of Wichita County causes confusion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Meals On Wheels has expanded its services and rebranded to Meals On Wheels of Wichita County, which caused some confusion for other existing and similar programs within the county.

This specific Meals On Wheels is not associated with other service areas such as Burkburnett, Iowa Park and Electra, all of which have their own separate organizations. The areas that are already being serviced will continue serving the same clients. Wichita County Meals On Wheels is simply expanding to other rural areas that aren’t already being serviced.

“So we take care of all of that and I think there was a little bit of confusion, that possibly Meals On Wheels of Wichita County was going to take care of some of that and that’s not the case. We just want to make sure everybody knows who we are and what we do,” said Michael Richter, the executive director of the Burkburnett Meals on Wheels.

Burkburnett Meals On Wheels is a standalone program and they serve meals in Burkburnett and surrounding areas. Richter said with Texoma Gives on Thursday, he wants to be sure that donors who are trying to support them don’t accidentally donate to the wrong organization.

