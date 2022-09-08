Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Rule of 72 helps you project your investment’s value over time

The key to growing your money is time
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The Rule of 72 is a useful formula that helps you estimate the number of years it will take you to double your invested money.  

Aashish Matani, a managing director of wealth management at Merrill Lynch, said the Rule of 72 is not only easy to understand, but easy to calculate.

Here’s how it works: divide 72 by the annual interest rate to determine the amount of time it takes for an investment to double.

Matani used the example of a 25-year-old who’s 45 years away from retiring.  He used 8% as an annual interest rate.

When you divide 72 by 8 you get 9. So, it would take the 25-year-old nine years to double their initial investment.

If they can double every nine years and have 45 years to do it, that’s five doubles. Here is how much the money would grow in that time.

  • 2022 - $5,000 – initial investment
  • 2031 $10,000 first doubling
  • 2040 $20,000 second doubling
  • 2049 $40,000 third doubling
  • 2058 $80,000 fourth doubling
  • 2067 $160,000 fifth doubling

The Rule of 72 is a powerful way for you to grow wealth over time.  Invest as early as you can to take maximum advantage.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS Troopers confirm one person has died in a crash in Young County.
DPS: One person killed in Young County crash
The crash happened on Sept. 1.
Second Chillicothe ISD student dies after crash
Burkburnett Police Department officials said they responded to three separate alarms at the...
Two arrested for Burkburnett Dollar Saver burglary
Dusty Sternadel spoke with our reporters about Christmas scams in December of 2020. This photo...
Well-known financial advisor fired due to ‘illegal activity’ allegations
Texas DPS said an investigation is underway.
Emergency services respond to wreck on U.S. 281 near Scotland

Latest News

78-year-old man hikes Appalachian Trail after his wife dies to help church convert to solar...
Man hikes the Appalachian Trail after wife of 57 years dies
A Nebraska family says they are frustrated with car title delays after purchasing their vehicle...
‘Absolutely unacceptable’: Family waiting for car title months after online purchase
Anyone can support their nonprofit of choice.
Texoma Gives passes $1.4 million raised
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
FILE – More than 80,000 men have claimed they were abused as children by troop leaders around...
Judge approves $2.46 billion Boy Scouts reorganization plan