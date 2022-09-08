Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Teen arrested after University of Kentucky shooting that left 11 injured

Jason Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment, authorities said.
Jason Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment, authorities said.(WKYT)
By Amanda Alvarado and WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A University of Kentucky student was shot at a party on the campus late Wednesday, WKYT reported.

Thursday morning, Jason Almanza-Arroyo was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault and public intoxication.

The shooting happened at a house on University Avenue on the University of Kentucky campus.

Police said two uninvited people came to the house, and at least one shot was fired after an argument

A University of Kentucky spokesperson said a bullet hit one student directly. Ten other students were injured by shrapnel.

All the students are expected to recover.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS Troopers confirm one person has died in a crash in Young County.
DPS: One person killed in Young County crash
The crash happened on Sept. 1.
Second Chillicothe ISD student dies after crash
Burkburnett Police Department officials said they responded to three separate alarms at the...
Two arrested for Burkburnett Dollar Saver burglary
Dusty Sternadel spoke with our reporters about Christmas scams in December of 2020. This photo...
Well-known financial advisor fired due to ‘illegal activity’ allegations
Texas DPS said an investigation is underway.
Emergency services respond to wreck on U.S. 281 near Scotland

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Doctors ‘concerned’ about Queen Elizabeth II’s health
Police say Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody. He is suspected of shooting seven people, killing...
Memphis police: Suspect in custody after shooting spree that killed 4
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, third right, arrives to visit a children's hospital in...
Blinken, in Kyiv, unveils $2 billion in US military aid for Europe
Despite record-breaking usage, California's utilities kept the lights one.
California avoids outages after day of grid-straining heat