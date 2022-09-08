Temps look to remain in the 90s

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 93 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 65 with mostly clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 93 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 64 with clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 94 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 63 with mostly clear skies. We will have a cold front arrive early Sunday morning, causing temps to cool down. Sunday, we will have a high of 85 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 62 with partly cloudy skies.

Monday, we will have a high of 88 with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 63 with mostly clear skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 92 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 69 with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 95 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 70 with mostly clear skies.

