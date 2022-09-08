Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Temps look to remain in the 90s

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 93 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 65 with mostly clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 93 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 64 with clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 94 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 63 with mostly clear skies. We will have a cold front arrive early Sunday morning, causing temps to cool down. Sunday, we will have a high of 85 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 62 with partly cloudy skies.

Monday, we will have a high of 88 with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 63 with mostly clear skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 92 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 69 with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 95 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 70 with mostly clear skies.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS Troopers confirm one person has died in a crash in Young County.
DPS: One person killed in Young County crash
The crash happened on Sept. 1.
Second Chillicothe ISD student dies after crash
Burkburnett Police Department officials said they responded to three separate alarms at the...
Two arrested for Burkburnett Dollar Saver burglary
Dusty Sternadel spoke with our reporters about Christmas scams in December of 2020. This photo...
Well-known financial advisor fired due to ‘illegal activity’ allegations
Texas DPS said an investigation is underway.
Emergency services respond to wreck on U.S. 281 near Scotland

Latest News

Fall-Like Front for the Weekend
Fall-Like Front for Saturday
Fall-Like Front for Saturday
weather
Temps look to remain in the 90s
A cold front arrives Sunday