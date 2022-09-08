Texoma Gives passes $1.4 million raised

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the biggest fundraising events in Texoma has returned.

Texoma Gives is an annual day of giving that helps support hundreds of nonprofits in the area. Anyone can support their nonprofit of choice by making a donation online during the event on Sept. 8, 2022 until 10 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO A NONPROFIT OF YOUR CHOICE

As of 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, Texoma Gives has raised over $1.4 million from 4,475 donors for the 2022 event.

Here are the top five nonprofits on the donation leaderboard:

In 2021, the final count was over $1.8 million donated through more than 5,700 donors.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.