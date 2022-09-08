Texoma Gives passes $1.4 million raised
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the biggest fundraising events in Texoma has returned.
Texoma Gives is an annual day of giving that helps support hundreds of nonprofits in the area. Anyone can support their nonprofit of choice by making a donation online during the event on Sept. 8, 2022 until 10 p.m.
As of 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, Texoma Gives has raised over $1.4 million from 4,475 donors for the 2022 event.
Here are the top five nonprofits on the donation leaderboard:
- Olney Christian Community Center - $144,045 from 41 donors
- Wichita Falls Faith Mission, Inc. - $125,273 from 186 donors
- Wichita Christian School - $113,612 from 128 donors
- P.E.T.S. Clinic - $59,855 from 421 donors
- Wichita Falls Area Food Bank - $40,848 from 106 donors
In 2021, the final count was over $1.8 million donated through more than 5,700 donors.
