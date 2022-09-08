Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

‘Thomas and Friends’ introduces first autistic character

Bruno is the show's first character with autism.
Bruno is the show's first character with autism.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The children’s TV show “Thomas and Friends: All Engines Go” is introducing its first autistic character.

His name is Bruno, and Mattel describes him as a “joyful, pun-making brake car.”

Bruno will be voiced by 10-year-old Chuck Smith in the U.S. and 9-year-old Elliot Garcia in the U.K. Both are voice actors with autism.

More than 2% of adults in the U.S. have autism, according to a 2017 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 26th season of “Thomas and Friends” starts later this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS Troopers confirm one person has died in a crash in Young County.
DPS: One person killed in Young County crash
The crash happened on Sept. 1.
Second Chillicothe ISD student dies after crash
Burkburnett Police Department officials said they responded to three separate alarms at the...
Two arrested for Burkburnett Dollar Saver burglary
Dusty Sternadel spoke with our reporters about Christmas scams in December of 2020. This photo...
Well-known financial advisor fired due to ‘illegal activity’ allegations
Texas DPS said an investigation is underway.
Emergency services respond to wreck on U.S. 281 near Scotland

Latest News

Texoma Gives continues, as we talk with Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative about donations and...
Texoma Gives continues, as we talk with Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative
The Center for Non-Profit Management & Leadership at MSU re-donates "It's Gonna Be a Great Day...
The Center for Non-Profit Management & Leadership re-donates prize
Arc of Wichita Falls gives details on how they will use Texoma Gives donations to help buy a...
Arc of Wichita Falls gives details on how they will use Texoma Gives donations
Child Care partners talk Baby Bowl event for Texoma Gives.
Child Care partners talk Baby Bowl event for Texoma Gives
The Salvation Army pumped for Texoma Gives!
The Salvation Army pumped for Texoma Gives!