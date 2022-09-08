Email City Guide
WFPD arrests alleged porch pirate

46-year-old Jaimey Dale Eichelberger.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man who allegedly stole packages from several Wichita Falls homes was taken into custody on Wednesday.

46-year-old Jaimey Eichelberger was arrested on four misdemeanor counts of mail theft, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Police took a report of a package theft on Aug. 23, according to court documents. The victim reportedly gave police a description of the suspect and said they got into a white Toyota Tacoma.

On Aug. 24, Crime Stoppers tip named Eichelberger as a suspect and said that he was driving a white Toyota Tacoma, according to court documents. WFPD officers reportedly stopped this same vehicle and identified Eichelberger as the driver.

On Aug. 31, Eichelberger allegedly admitted to investigators that he had stolen different packages from various addresses. Eichelberger reportedly bonded out of jail on Thursday after his total bond was set at $10,000.

