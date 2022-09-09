A cold front will arrive Sunday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 93 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 64 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 91 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 64 with partly cloudy skies.

We will have a cold front arrive early Sunday morning, causing temps to cool down. This cold front may produce a few showers early Sunday. Sunday, we will have a high of 83 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 59 with partly cloudy skies.

Monday, we will have a high of 87 with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 64 with mostly clear skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 93 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 95 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies.

