Fall-Like Front is Almost Here

By Ken Johnson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday will be another warm but nice day across the area with afternoon highs back in the lower 90s. Our fall-like front arrives Saturday night with north winds behind it and a very small mention of an isolated shower or two. Sunday will be a lot cooler with highs in the 70s and lower 80s. We’ll possibly drop into the 50s by Monday morning. We’ll warm back up into the 90s by Tuesday of next week.

