Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Glenda is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week.

Glenda is about 6-8 months old, and she is a shy dog who loves people and other animals.

If you are interested in adopting our furry friend, the adoption fee is $40. You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal.

The fee usually cover basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

46-year-old Jaimey Dale Eichelberger.
WFPD arrests alleged porch pirate
DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing said 20-year-old Elio Gutierrez of Graham was killed when his Ford...
DPS: College student killed in Young County crash identified
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Authorities identified the killer and victim in a cold case from 1988.
1988 cold case solved after killer identified through DNA test from family
The crash happened on Sept. 1.
Second Chillicothe ISD student dies after crash

Latest News

Emily’s Legacy Rescue has a $100 adoption fee for cats.
Freya is looking for her forever home
Birdie is a friendly dog, who is 3 to 5 years old, and just loves rolling around in the grass...
Birdie is looking for her forever home
Birdie is a friendly dog, who is 3 to 5 years old, and just loves rolling around in the grass...
Birdie is looking for her forever home
August 26 is National Dog Day, and you can celebrate by adopting this sweet four-month-old puppy.
Rufus is looking for his forever home