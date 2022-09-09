Health district reports two COVID-related deaths for week of Sept. 9

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported two new deaths, 185 cases and 201 recoveries on Friday, Sept. 9.

Three Wichita County residents are reportedly hospitalized at this time. 600 total COVID-related deaths have been reported in Wichita County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to a recent rise in cases. Details on Sept. 9′s numbers can be found below:

“From the period September 3, 2022- September 9, 2022, the Health District is reporting 185 new cases. 2 deaths, 3 hospitalizations, and 201 recoveries.

There are 18 (10%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 167 (90%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations. There are 49 new re-infection cases. Of those, 7 (14%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 42 (86%) are not up to date on their vaccinations. Of the 3 individuals hospitalized today, 2 are vaccine breakthrough cases; of the 2, 0 are up to date and 2 have completed their primary series, but are not up to date.

Of the 3 individuals hospitalized today, 0 is a re-infection. Positivity Rate = 24.2%”

