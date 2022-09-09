Jenny Moo is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ashley Fitzwater in the studio to talk about a dog named Jenny Moo. She’s five months old and energetic, curious and loving.
There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.
For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
