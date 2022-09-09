Email City Guide
Vernon College celebrates 50-year anniversary

The ceremony included comments from current and former board members.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon College is celebrating 50 years of providing classes.

A celebration ceremony was held at 1:30 p.m. in the King Center on the Vernon Campus. The theme of the celebration was “Thank You Wilbarger County.”

The ceremony included comments from current and former board members, students who attended the fall semester of 1972 and state legislators.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

