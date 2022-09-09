Zavala collaborates with Nothing Bundt Cakes for Texoma Gives

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Zavala’s mission is to empower the Hispanic community and others by offering educational, cultural and leadership opportunities.

Some of their many programs include art, literacy and road to college but one of their main programs is Zavala International Dancers which has been around since 2001.

The dancers currently do not have a dedicated facility and Kayla Ahow, a Zavala board member, said the donations that are raised will go towards funding a dance studio.

“The idea is to preserve the Hispanic culture through dance, all the dancers get all the dresses all hair pieces and shoes sponsored by Zavala,” Ahow said. “Our instructors, our volunteers, all the money that we collect this day is going over to them too.”

Ahow also mentioned that last year they were able to raise $7,000, which surpassed their initial goal of $5,000. This year, they are hoping to raise $10,000.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.