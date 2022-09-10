HIGHLIGHTS - Blitz on 6 - week 3
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the highlights and scores from high school football!
5A DII
Lubbock Corondao 24 vs. Rider 28
4A DI
Iowa Park 22 vs. Burkburnett 29
WFHS 33 vs. Plainview 26
4A DII
Hirschi 50 @ Springtown 27
Graham 14 @ Glen Rose 49
3A DI
Bowie 26 @ Henrietta 29
Vernon 23 @ San Angelo Lake View 6
3A DII
Idalou 7 @ Holliday 37
Peaster 30 @ Jacksboro 48
2A DI
Olney 34 @ Haskell 7
Nocona 58 @ Electra 7
2A DII
Petrolia 21 @ Quanah 36
Archer City 21 @ Millsap 39
Muenster 31 @ Windthorst 13
Albany 27 @ Seymour 13
Morton 38 vs. Munday 14
1A DI
Vernon Northside 31 @ Hedley 49
Saint Jo 52 @ Crowell 30
1A DII
Gainesville State School vs. Benjamin
Chillicothe 8 @ Gold-Burg 55
Throckmorton 76 @ Bryson 27
Harrold @ Trent
Forestburg @ Dallas Academy
Newcastle 26 @ Azle Christian 27
TAPPS
Wichita Christian 1 @ Bethesda Christian 0 (Forfeit)
