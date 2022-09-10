HIGHLIGHTS - Blitz on 6 - week 3

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the highlights and scores from high school football!

5A DII

Lubbock Corondao 24 vs. Rider 28

4A DI

Iowa Park 22 vs. Burkburnett 29

WFHS 33 vs. Plainview 26

4A DII

Hirschi 50 @ Springtown 27

Graham 14 @ Glen Rose 49

3A DI

Bowie 26 @ Henrietta 29

Vernon 23 @ San Angelo Lake View 6

3A DII

Idalou 7 @ Holliday 37

Peaster 30 @ Jacksboro 48

2A DI

Olney 34 @ Haskell 7

Nocona 58 @ Electra 7

2A DII

Petrolia 21 @ Quanah 36

Archer City 21 @ Millsap 39

Muenster 31 @ Windthorst 13

Albany 27 @ Seymour 13

Morton 38 vs. Munday 14

1A DI

Vernon Northside 31 @ Hedley 49

Saint Jo 52 @ Crowell 30

1A DII

Gainesville State School vs. Benjamin

Chillicothe 8 @ Gold-Burg 55

Throckmorton 76 @ Bryson 27

Harrold @ Trent

Forestburg @ Dallas Academy

Newcastle 26 @ Azle Christian 27

TAPPS

Wichita Christian 1 @ Bethesda Christian 0 (Forfeit)

