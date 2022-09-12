1 killed after 3-vehicle crash in Montague County

SUNSET, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was killed on Sunday, Sept. 11, after a three-vehicle crash in Montague County around 9:40 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas DPS officials said a 2011 Chevy pickup was traveling southbound on U.S. 287 just south of Sunset when it crossed over the center median and drove into northbound traffic. The vehicle then struck a 2018 Chevy pickup on its left side before hitting a Volvo truck head on.

The 2011 Chevy then rolled, reportedly ejecting the unsecured passenger.

Texas DPS officials said the driver of the 2011 Chevy was killed, and they identified him as 29-year-old Benjamin Lee Schaeffer, of Conroe, Texas. The passenger was air lifted to a Fort Worth hospital with serious injuries. Both occupants were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to a Texas DPS report.

The passengers from the other vehicles were reportedly treated and released from the Wise Regional Health System.

Texas DPS is continuing to investigate this crash.

