Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

BBB warns of predatory payday loan companies

From 2019 to July 2022, the BBB received nearly 3,000 customer complaints about payday loan...
From 2019 to July 2022, the BBB received nearly 3,000 customer complaints about payday loan companies.(FOX 8 photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of predatory payday loan companies and fraudsters who thrive among uneven laws and stolen data.

Amid inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic and lost jobs, many consumers have turned to payday loans for short-term solutions, according to the BBB. This has reportedly allowed predatory lenders to thrive; many borrowers still contend with sky-high interest rates and opaque fees. It also created a fertile environment for scammers.

The BBB has released the following highlights and observations from a study:

  • From 2019 to July 2022, the BBB received nearly 3,000 customer complaints about payday loan companies, with a disputed dollar amount nearing $3 million
  • The payday loan marketplace is a mix of both real payday loan companies and scammers - these scammers pose as lenders or payday loan debt collectors; online payday lending makes it harder to tell the difference
  • Though legal, some real payday loan companies may use deceptive practices with triple-digit interest rates and opaque loan fees
  • Whether real or fake, the payday loan solution can leave consumers buried even deeper in debt, with some facing bankruptcy, eviction and despair

BBB officials advise consumers to do careful research into all their borrowing options before signing anything to take out a short-term loan. They also recommend reviewing the terms and conditions of a payday loan.

Find more information on the BBB, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Jacinto Jimenez and 22-year-old Leigha Smith.
WFPD arrests two for fentanyl-related murder
Check out the highlights and scores from high school football!
HIGHLIGHTS - Blitz on 6 - week 3
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
46-year-old Jaimey Dale Eichelberger.
WFPD arrests alleged porch pirate
Cynthia Ellen Ming is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Affidavit: Central Texas woman admitted to killing neighbor who “murdered her dog”

Latest News

Iowa Park FD hosts 9/11 remembrance walk
Iowa Park FD hosts 9/11 remembrance walk
Crunch Fitness honors fallen 9/11 heroes
Crunch Fitness honors fallen 9/11 heroes
The gym members were challenged to a workout that placed them in the shoes of first responders.
Crunch Fitness honors fallen 9/11 heroes
“It’s fading. I think a lot of people have forgotten what happened on September 11."
Iowa Park FD hosts 9/11 remembrance walk