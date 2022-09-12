Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

CAUGHT ON CAM: Man climbs through luggage carousel at airport

A man was arrested for climbing through a luggage carousel, police said. (Courtesy: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - A man was arrested for climbing through a luggage carousel at an airport in Ohio in July.

WOIO obtained surveillance video capturing the incident at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The video released by the Cleveland Police Department caught the man, identified as 29-year-old Nicholas Garrett, climbing through the carousel around 4:45 p.m. July 3.

A witness said they saw Garrett enter the restricted area. They immediately called police, according to an incident report.

When they questioned him, officers said Garrett told them he noticed the zipper of his luggage had been opened and a pair of shoes estimated to be $1,000 were missing.

Officers said he also told them he noticed an employee through the carousel door after the carousel stopped, which was when he jumped through the carousel.

“What you did was a big, big no-no,” one of the officers said.

“I wasn’t trying to break no laws,” Garrett replied.

The exchange was caught on officer-worn bodycam video, provided by the Cleveland Police Department.

Police: Man arrested for climbing through luggage carousel at Cleveland Hopkins Airport (video)
Police: Man arrested for climbing through luggage carousel at Cleveland Hopkins Airport (video)

Police then arrested Garrett, the report said. Officers also discovered Garrett was carrying a “small amount” of marijuana.

Garrett was charged with criminal trespassing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, according to court documents. He pleaded no contest on July 12 and was given a $198 fine, the court documents say.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Jacinto Jimenez and 22-year-old Leigha Smith.
WFPD arrests two for fentanyl-related murder
Check out the highlights and scores from high school football!
HIGHLIGHTS - Blitz on 6 - week 3
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
46-year-old Jaimey Dale Eichelberger.
WFPD arrests alleged porch pirate
Cynthia Ellen Ming is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Affidavit: Central Texas woman admitted to killing neighbor who “murdered her dog”

Latest News

Iowa Park FD hosts 9/11 remembrance walk
Iowa Park FD hosts 9/11 remembrance walk
Crunch Fitness honors fallen 9/11 heroes
Crunch Fitness honors fallen 9/11 heroes
Texas Family Initiative breaks ground for Wichita Falls location
Texas Family Initiative breaks ground for Wichita Falls location
A growing number of states appear on the verge of adopting California's electric car sales...
Other states may join California in phasing out gas car sales
Staff said they’re excited to be able to better help children transitioning into the foster...
Texas Family Initiative begins construction in Wichita Falls