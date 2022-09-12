Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Communication is key to staying on budget for a wedding

Define priorities first and budget around them
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The average cost of a wedding in the United States is $22,500 and according to experts, the best way to save on this high price tag is to be flexible.

A venue is your biggest expense, depending on what state you live in. The average cost according to WeddingWire is $6,000

Nate Johnson, a wealth management advisor with Merrill Lynch, said while you are in the planning stages it’s important for the family members to be on the same page in terms of the budget.

Defining your priorities, be it the ceremony, the food, or the venue, will help you all know where to rein in other costs, Johnson said. He stressed how important it is for everyone involved in the planning and financing to be open and honest with each other.

Johnson said it is still traditional for the bride’s side of the family to cover the costs associated with the ceremony and the reception and the groom’s side of the family to cover the costs associated with the rehearsal dinner and maybe any excursions around the wedding weekend.

The Better Business Bureau has free resources for anyone planning a wedding along with tips on how to find reputable vendors in your areas.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Jacinto Jimenez and 22-year-old Leigha Smith.
WFPD arrests two for fentanyl-related murder
Check out the highlights and scores from high school football!
HIGHLIGHTS - Blitz on 6 - week 3
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
46-year-old Jaimey Dale Eichelberger.
WFPD arrests alleged porch pirate
Cynthia Ellen Ming is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Affidavit: Central Texas woman admitted to killing neighbor who “murdered her dog”

Latest News

Iowa Park FD hosts 9/11 remembrance walk
Iowa Park FD hosts 9/11 remembrance walk
Crunch Fitness honors fallen 9/11 heroes
Crunch Fitness honors fallen 9/11 heroes
Texas Family Initiative breaks ground for Wichita Falls location
Texas Family Initiative breaks ground for Wichita Falls location
A growing number of states appear on the verge of adopting California's electric car sales...
Other states may join California in phasing out gas car sales
Staff said they’re excited to be able to better help children transitioning into the foster...
Texas Family Initiative begins construction in Wichita Falls