WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our little taste of fall-like-weather didn’t last very long with highs jumping backing into the middle 90s starting Tuesday. The rest of the week looks fairly warm by day with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Lows at night remain comfortable with most places in the 60s. We may push the middle to upper 90s by early next week!

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.