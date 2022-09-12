Hometown Pride Tour: 91st Clay County Pioneer Reunion

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - The 91st annual Clay County Pioneer Reunion will kick off in Henrietta later this week.

The event will happen on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It will start Thursday with the Cowboy Kickoff Parade at 4 p.m. in downtown Henrietta.

A float parade will then happen on Friday at 10 a.m., along with various other activities scheduled throughout the week.

Activities include a rodeo, dance and art show. Several bands will also provide live music.

