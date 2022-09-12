Iowa Park FD hosts 9/11 remembrance walk

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Iowa Park Fire Department hosted a 9/11 remembrance walk at Gordon Lake on Sunday.

The first responders gathered together for a moment of silence before walking the lake’s trail four times in honor of fallen 9/11 heroes. Andy Payne, Iowa Park FD fire chief, said the second annual walk is a way to remember their fallen brothers and sisters.

“It’s fading, I think a lot of people have forgotten what happened on September 11,” Payne said. “It’s very important to me. I remember the exact time and date where I was when this happened, and I think it should be ongoing forever. I mean, it was a tragedy in our country and I think we should remember everybody that was involved.”

Payne said as new firefighters come on board, he hopes they’ll be able to understand the tradition and continue on the legacy of remembering the first responders who didn’t come home that day.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.