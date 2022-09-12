Missing Altus woman located safe
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Altus Police Department have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing woman.
Grace Ann Adams-Hoover, 61, was reported missing on August 29 from the Altus area.
On Monday afternoon, authorities canceled the Silver Alert and reported Adams-Hoover had been located and is alive and well.
No other details were released about the situation.
