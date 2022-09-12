New park equipment installed in Lucy Park

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls installed new park equipment in Lucy Park last week.

“It had just worn out, it had had its day,” Terry Points, City of Wichita Falls Parks Director, said. “We put in quite a few over the last five years, and this one is really a good one for Lucy Park goers. We’ve got the dinosaur, we’ve got the swings and now we’ve got the new playground built.”

The new equipment replaced a set that was 25 years old.

“This is one of the most reserved shelters that we have in town, and so we picked on that, it has a lot of activities for the little ones,” Points said. “Small kids, we’ve got a couple of small slides and the bigger kids, we have big slides. This playground here will actually accommodate about 40 kids.”

City officials said this was a budgeted item and additional new park equipment will be coming to the city.

“We try to replace them in the high-traffic parks and get those out of the way, and I think this will be a great addition for Lucy,” Points said.

