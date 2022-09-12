Email City Guide
Our warming trend begins Monday

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 88 with generally sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 65 with mostly clear skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 95 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 95 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 64 with mostly clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 92 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 66 with clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 93 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 69 with clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 96 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 72 with clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 97 with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 73 with mostly clear skies.

