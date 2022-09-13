Email City Guide
Alleged Sam’s Club thief indicted on multiple charges

Brianna Noel Andino.
Brianna Noel Andino.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A woman suspected of stealing seafood from Sam’s Club in Wichita Falls has been indicted on multiple charges.

A Wichita County grand jury indicted 25-year-old Brianna Noel Andino, of Lawton, on charges of theft and exploitation of a child on Monday.

Andino is suspected of stealing over $4,000 of seafood from the Sam’s Club store in Wichita Falls in October of 2021. She allegedly visited the store twice in October of 2021, bringing a 10-year-old girl with her both times as an accomplice.

Court documents state that Andino confessed to the crime after seeing Crime Stoppers posts on social media.

Andino remains jailed in Comanche County on larceny and trespassing charges, with bonds totaling $45,000.

