WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Life Skills & Essential Development and 2INgage will be hosting a Child Welfare Resource Fair on Wednesday.

The fair will happen at the YMCA at 5001 Bill Bartley from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Child welfare and education professionals, as well as families, are invited to attend.

Food trucks will also be on site.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.