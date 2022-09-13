Email City Guide
A cold front is on the way

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 94 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 94 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 63 with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 92 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 65 with clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 94 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 69 with clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 95 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 73 with clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 97 with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 73 with mostly clear skies.

