Grant awarded to 6 Wichita Falls ISD teachers

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the cost for school supplies increase nationwide, parents aren’t the only ones being affected, so are teachers.

For that reason, the Tolley family decided to help out teachers at Wichita Falls ISD by creating an appreciation grant totaling up to $1,100.

After receiving over 200 applications, six teachers from across the school district were recently selected as the recipients.

