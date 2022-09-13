Email City Guide
League of Women Voters to host voter registration sessions

Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls will be hosting voter registration opportunities this week.

Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day, a day that has seen nearly 4.5 million voters registered in the past 10 years.

The League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls has partnered with the Wichita County libraries for the past six years and this year will make seven years of working together.

Volunteers will be available on National Voter Registration Day at four sites in Wichita County to assist voters:

  • Wichita Falls Public Library, 601 11th Street - 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Burkburnett Public Library, 215 E 4th Street - 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Electra Public Library, 401 Waggoner St. - 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Iowa Park Tom Burnett Memorial Library, 400 W. Almeda Street - 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Other League of Women Voters events include the following:

  • Wednesday, Sept. 14 - Child Welfare Resource Fair - YMCA, 5001 Bill Bartley - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Thursday, Sept. 15 - Constitution Day - Vernon College Century Center Campus - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 16 - Constitution Day - MSU Texas Clark Student Center Atrium - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

