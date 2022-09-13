League of Women Voters to host voter registration sessions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls will be hosting voter registration opportunities this week.

Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day, a day that has seen nearly 4.5 million voters registered in the past 10 years.

The League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls has partnered with the Wichita County libraries for the past six years and this year will make seven years of working together.

Volunteers will be available on National Voter Registration Day at four sites in Wichita County to assist voters:

Wichita Falls Public Library, 601 11th Street - 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Burkburnett Public Library, 215 E 4th Street - 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Electra Public Library, 401 Waggoner St. - 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Iowa Park Tom Burnett Memorial Library, 400 W. Almeda Street - 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Other League of Women Voters events include the following:

Wednesday, Sept. 14 - Child Welfare Resource Fair - YMCA, 5001 Bill Bartley - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15 - Constitution Day - Vernon College Century Center Campus - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16 - Constitution Day - MSU Texas Clark Student Center Atrium - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.