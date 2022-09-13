Hit-and-run crash backs up traffic on U.S. 287

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A crash on southbound U.S. 287 in Wichita Falls backed up traffic on the freeway near Lucy Park on Tuesday.

U.S. 287 as of 5 p.m. (KAUZ)

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Police said two vehicles were traveling southbound on U.S. 287 when one of them started to switch lanes, colliding with the other car.

The car reportedly spun out, hit the concrete barrier, and clipped a third vehicle. The car that tried to switch lanes then allegedly left the scene. Only minor injuries were reported after this crash.

Lanes on U.S. 287 have now reopened.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.