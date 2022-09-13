Typical Mid-September Forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It really is a typical mid-September kind of forecast. Only temperatures may be a little above average especially by day. Look for a few added clouds on Wednesday and Thursday with most highs in the lower 90s. We’ll get rid of those clouds this weekend with temperatures pushing back up into the middle 90s. Our next best chance for rain with a possible cold front comes toward middle to latter half of next week.

