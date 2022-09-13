Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Typical Mid-September Forecast

By Ken Johnson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It really is a typical mid-September kind of forecast. Only temperatures may be a little above average especially by day. Look for a few added clouds on Wednesday and Thursday with most highs in the lower 90s. We’ll get rid of those clouds this weekend with temperatures pushing back up into the middle 90s. Our next best chance for rain with a possible cold front comes toward middle to latter half of next week.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
1 killed after 3-vehicle crash in Montague County
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Hit-and-run crash backs up traffic on U.S. 287
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio

Latest News

Warm and Mostly Dry
Warm and Mostly Dry
A cold front is on the way
Heating Up Again
Summer Weather is Back
Summer Weather is Back