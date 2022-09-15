Health district offers latest COVID booster shots

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is now offering Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 bivalent booster shots for individuals 12 and older.

The health district has a COVID-19 vaccine clinic open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Health officials said the updated Moderna booster is authorized for people 18 years of age and older, while the updated Pfizer booster is authorized for use in individuals 12 years of age and older.

You can register online by clicking here or by calling (940) 761-6841. Walk-ins are also welcome.

